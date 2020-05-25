Virginia War Memorial, National Park Service to live stream Memorial Day ceremonies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the U.S. will look much different - with many public gatherings canceled and organizations opting for live streams, including the Virginia War Memorial and the National Park Services.
The half-hour ceremony from the Virginia War Memorial Shrine of Memory will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25. Watch it live here.
“The ceremony will feature a combination of live and recorded content from the Virginia War Memorial and the state veterans cemeteries,” a release said.
While there will not be any public ceremonies, the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial and the state veterans’ cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin, and Suffolk will be open to visitors, subject to the current COVID-19 social distance rules and guidelines.
An American flag will be posted on all gravesites and the Avenue of Flags will line cemetery roadways between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The live streams can be viewed on the Virginia Department of Veterans Services page or the Virginia War Memorial page.
The National Park Service is also going virtual for 2020. It will hold a 13-hour live stream to honor the day starting at 8 a.m.
The event will feature “newly naturalized American citizens proudly discussing their love for the United States to the recital of the Gettysburg Address, a long-standing tradition in national cemeteries, we invite you to listen, learn, and honor those that gave their lives for the freedoms we hold so dear.”
Watch it on the National Park Service’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.