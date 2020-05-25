Survey available for Richmond residents to requests open streets

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond and Bike Walk RVA have partnered together to survey where the city needs open streets for walking and biking safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cities across the country are reopening space to people on foot and bike to allow them more space to spread out safely during the pandemic, including essential workers, those needing to get fresh air and exercise, and diners of restaurants with outside seating.
Mayor Levar Stoney is setting up two processes for restaurants and pedestrian spaces.
Bike Walk RVA has worked with nonprofit, government, and advocacy partners to build out a concept for open streets in Richmond, including:
A draft citywide list of possible locations based on things like the Bike Master Plan:
- Richmond 300 master plan
- Traffic volumes
- Health and equity indexes
- The GRTC network as a launching off point
To see a full list of where open streets are being considered, click here.
To take the survey, click here.
