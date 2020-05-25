Summer guide to RVA swimming spots & water parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A refreshing dip in the swimming pool is a great way to beat the heat...but what if you want a little more excitement? We created a guide with the best water parks and swimming areas in Central VA!
Whether you’re a kid, or just a kid at heart, these places are sure to provide you with a fun day in the sun.
Rides, slides, pools and fun at the largest water park in VA. From water playgrounds and kiddie pools, to exhilarating mega-slides for the older ones, this a family friendly park everyone will enjoy! Don’t forget, adults can relax, too. Lazy rivers and reserved cabana’s are perfect for soaking up the sun.
Location: 176 Water Country Pkwy, Williamsburg, VA 23185
The Splash Zone at Cobblestone Park has one of the largest pools on the east coast. It’s a fun, recreational facility for the whole family. The park includes kids floats, mushroom waterfalls, private beaches and large pools, all with on-duty lifeguards!
Location: 13131 Overhill Lake Ln Glen Allen, VA 23059
Great Wolf Lodge is the biggest indoor water park in VA! If you’re looking for a day out of the sun, or something to do on a rainy day, the water park is kept warm at 84-degrees year-round. The resort offers both indoor water park fun and dry-land adventures for the entire family.
Location: 549 E Rochambeau Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23188
Holliday Lake is the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts. If you’re looking for a popular fishing spot and swimming area, the park’s guarded beach and “Critter Hole” play area are visitor’s favorites.
Location: 2759 State Park Rd, Appomattox, VA 24522
This 20-acre water park features two massive wave pools, extreme water slides, an interactive splash pad for children and more. Head over to the water attractions after enjoying roller coasters at the amusement park- the admission to the water park is included with park admission.
Location: 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, VA 23047
The aquatic center includes several pools, a sprinkler area and two 15-ft water slides. Best of all, there is a water-park like area that will keep kids occupied for hours!
Location: 10301 State Park Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.