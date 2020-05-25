‘Richmond will rock again!’: Drive-in concert to be held at City Stadium in June

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The coronavirus pandemic can’t keep Richmond from rocking! A new drive-in concert experience has been planned for June.
Broadberry Entertainment Group announced, “The Catalina Car Mixer” on Memorial Day. It will feature “America’s number 1 tribute to Yacht Rock” - Three Sheets to the Wind.
The concert will take place in the parking lot at City Stadium, just behind Carytown on Saturday, June 13.
Vehicles will be separated to ensure social distancing and all ticket holders must remain in their cars with an exception for bathroom breaks. No alcohol will be permitted at the event.
The band will perform fan-favorites like “Africa” by Toto, “Rich Girl” by Hall & Oates, “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News and more.
Tickets need to be purchased by vehicle, with only four people per vehicle, including children. Vehicles that are taller than average may be parked towards the sides and back in order to not obstruct sight-lines for other concert-goers.
Limited spaces are available. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 27 at noon.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.