Richmond SPCA sees same number of adoptions as last year; seeing a loss in revenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many businesses have had to make major changes due to Coronavirus and that includes the Richmond SPCA! They tell us the past few months have had a significant impact on their daily operations, but adoption rates are about the same as last year.
“We’re providing a majority of the counseling over the phone and then when you come into the Richmond SPCA to visit with the pet that you’re interested in adopting or in our open Training center,” Tamsen Kingry, Richmond SPCA, CEO said.
Kingry says the shelter made the changes in mid-March, but even with the limited foot traffic, she says adoption numbers haven’t changed.
“We’ve adopted approximately the same number of pets this year between March 17 and May 17 as last year during the same period of time, so about 450 pets,” Kingry said.
And while that’s good news, the shelter says it has lost revenue.
“We’ve had to cancel, we had to suspend programming we typically receive fees for services, so we’re grateful to the community and need their support more than ever.”
Another big change---the shelter’s Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital, where they’re also working to limit contact as much as possible.
“We are delivering telemedicine, we are also delivering personal care. It’s being done by curbside service, so folks show up for their appointment and our staff will come out to you and they’ll be wearing PPE and take your pet inside to receive all the necessary medical treatment," Kingry said.
If you’re looking to adopt a pet, you can reach out to the SPCA by phone at 804-521-1307 or email at adoption1@richmondspca.org.
