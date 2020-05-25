Police: Man shot near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man was shot near VCU’s campus in downtown Richmond.
Richmond police responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of West Broad Street.
Police say a man was found on the scene suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, two people showed up to a nearby hospital with injuries.
Police say they do not know if the shootings are related.
Madison Street has been blocked off.
This story is developing.
