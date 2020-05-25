Man robs Chesterfield gas station at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for the man who robbed at gas station at gunpoint Sunday night.
Police were called to the BP Gas Station on Beulah Road around 10:45 p.m.
Officers say a man wearing a red bandana over his face, walked into the store, pointed his gun and demanded money.
The suspect then took off with an unknown amount of money.
No one was injured in the robbery.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
