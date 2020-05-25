2 injured in ‘disturbance’ at Chesterfield home

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are facing charges after a disturbance at a Chesterfield home.
Chesterfield police were called to a home in the 300 block of Enon Oaks Lane around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.
When they arrived, they found two people injured.
Police say one person was treated at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officers believe their injuries were non life-threatening.
Chesterfield police say the two people know each other and there are no other suspects involved.
Both people will be facing charges.
