‘I’m going to be strong’: Henrico woman shares story of COVID-19 recovery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico woman is sharing her story of recovering from COVID-19 after spending 15 days hospitalized but surrounded by people she believes helped heal her more than medicine.
Kathy White, 61, was diagnosed with the disease back in March and admitted to the hospital. More than two weeks later, she was sent home to continue with her recovery after taking part in a clinical trial.
"I can't wait to put dirt in those things," White said as she walked around her garden.
You might call White a woman with a green thumb.
"I don't know if it's going to hold one bag,” she said as she looked at a flower box. “Might need more than one."
But to her husband, family, and herself she can now call herself a COVID-19 survivor.
“Yeah, we’ve come a long way,” she said.
As White stands proudly in her backyard, two months ago she was not able to fathom working in her garden.
“When I got up to go to the bathroom, the hallway was foggy,” she said. “It was like I had stood up in an airplane while it was going up in the air. The weight got on my lung, I could hardly breathe, my chest was so heavy.”
On March 26, the 61-year-old was admitted to VCU Medical Center after she showed a variety of COVID-19 symptoms including a fever of 105 degrees.
"It's painful; it's hard when you can't make it from here to there without feeling like you're going to pass out,” White said. “You just can't move."
Despite her hospitalization, White was focused on a mission.
"I'm going to walk out of here,” she said. “I'm not going to die from this. I'm going to be strong."
During her stay at VCU, White took part in a clinical trial using Sarilumab, which is a drug approved to treat arthritis and may have anti-inflammatory effects on the lungs of COVID-19 patients.
“We hope that by bringing down the inflammation with these drugs will prevent people from having worse disease,” said Dr. Benjamin Van Tassell, a Professor at the VCU School of Pharmacy. “We hope we can keep people alive and out of the hospital and back home. That’s the goal with these studies.”
"I was more than happy because they didn't have anything else to try and I needed to heal,” White said. “I needed to be able to come off of oxygen."
Today, White is feeling those improvements.
"I usually couldn't stand this long,” she said. “I could barely stand to wash dishes long; I was always getting short of breath and couldn't talk this long. I know that my lungs have improved."
While it's still too early to tell how effective this clinical trial was, White also credits the nurses who cared for her.
"I loved them so much,” she said. “They were so nice to me. I know if it wasn't for them, I don't know how I would have hung in there."
“I still think about Kathy, I remember her and we had so much fun,” said Elizabeth Cox, a nurse who helped care for White. “Over a month later just to know that she felt the same way to want to talk about it and recognize it is why we do what we do.”
"I really feel like my healing, they played more of a part in my healing than my medicine,” White said.
The healing that allows White to get back to her garden, to lend a healing hand of her own.
