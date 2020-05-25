Dog drowns in basement of Christiansburg house

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ7)-- A dog drowned in the basement of a Christiansburg home Sunday along the 800 block of College Street.
(Earlier reports by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson indicating the dog was one of its K9s were incorrect. It was a privately-owned dog.)
According to Christiansburg Fire, the family living at the home is safe.
Officials received a call shortly before 7 p.m. reporting a house with a flooded basement. A wall of the basement collapsed.
Fire crews worked to pump water out of the basement to secure the house.
The property next door had damage to a fence. No other damage was done to houses along the street.
