DMV reopens additional locations; customers should make appointments ahead of time

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Motor Vehicles has opened additional customer service locations in the Richmond area.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) had previously reopened nine customer service centers statewide on May 18, which were two less than originally planned due to certain regions delaying the first phase of the state’s reopening plan.
The locations will be open for limited, appointment-only services. According to an update on the department’s website, “operational adjustments are being made for social distancing.”
The following locations are now open:
- Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211-7466), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Arlington (4150 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22206), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911-3540), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236-3949), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Emporia (103 Commonwealth Boulevard, Emporia, VA 23847), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Franconia (6306 Grovedale Drive, Alexandria, VA 22310), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407-2601), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605-1637), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801-7600), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Leesburg (945 Edwards Ferry Road NE, Leesburg, VA 20176), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Lynchburg (3236 Odd Fellows Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Newport News (12730 Patrick Henry Drive, Newport News, VA 23602), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417), M-F 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; S 8 a.m. - noon
- Portsmouth (6400 Bickford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA 23703), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Prince William/Manassas (11270 Bulloch Drive, Manassas, VA 20109), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592-2141), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Tazewell (1151 Tazewell Avenue, Tazewell, VA 24651), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Tysons Corner (1968 Gallows Road, Vienna, VA 22182), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453-5101), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Appointments are now available for locations opening the day after the Memorial Day holiday.
According to the DMV, Virginians have booked more than 61,000 appointments via DMV’s new appointment system since its launch May 13.
