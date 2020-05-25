Chesterfield Schools offering Recovery of Learning program for elementary students

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield parents can now sign their kids up for the school district’s summer learning program.
Recovery of Learning summer registration for all current CCPS elementary students (pre-k through fifth grade) opens Monday, May 25.
You can access all program information using this link or by selecting “Recovery of Learning: Elementary Schools” from the Hot Topics section on mychesterfieldschools.com.
All elementary students who register for Recovery of Learning will need Internet access and a school division issued Chromebook or personal device (home computer, tablet, smart phone, etc.) with the minimum system requirements to run each application.
Registration provides the added benefit of virtual support from a Chesterfield County teacher following a set Monday-Thursday schedule from June 29 to July 31.
Elementary school students who opt not to register for the Recovery of Learning program will still have access to the same content and instructional applications, without teacher support, through the student “backpack” accessed on the my.ccpsnet.net district dashboard.
The instructional applications selected for the summer Recovery of Learning elementary school opportunities will provide students with access to a personalized curriculum in both mathematics and language arts that covers course content from the grade level they were in during the current school year.
Students will work in the three primary instructional applications:
- Dreambox: Computer-adaptive math application (mathematics) (system requirements)
- MyOn: Digital library of books and reading materials (literacy) (system requirements)
- Lexia Core 5: Comprehensive computer-adaptive literacy skill-building application (system requirements)
Those registered will have a licensed teacher interacting online to provide support through goal-setting, progress-monitoring, virtual office hours, and small group instruction.
All courses provide students an opportunity to move through the content at their own pace and to test out of content previously mastered.
Paper packets will continue to be prepared and made available at schools or mailed twice during the month of July for students as requested.
Special education support and assistance for English language learners is built into the Recovery of Learning program, and includes summer staff dedicated to supporting teacher and learner needs.
If you have questions regarding support for your student, please contact your child’s school.
If you have general questions regarding the Recovery of Learning program, please contact Karen_Watson@ccpsnet.net.
