VSU offering a build your own aquaponics garden

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VSU is offering a system to help build your own aquaponics.
Aquaponics is a form of agriculture that combines aquaculture (raising fish) with hydroponics (gardening without soil).
To learn how to build a system, join the Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) at Virginia State University for a virtual Zoom session, “Backyard Aquaponics: Raising Fish and Plants in Your Backyard Using Aquaponics.”
The session will be held May 26 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Zoom. A Zoom link to the call will be emailed upon registration. To register, visit their website.
Presenters for the session are Dr. David Crosby, Chris Mullins, Dr. Brian Nerrie and Dr. Chyer Kim.
The presentation includes an overview of aquaponics, designing a small-scale system, selecting the right fish and plants, maintaining water quality and fish health and marketing.
Aquaponics is a natural and sustainable way to raise produce and protein without pesticides and herbicides. Aquaponic gardens require a fraction of the water needed to grow produce using traditional agriculture methods, require less space and are less labor intensive.
For more information about the workshop, contact David Crosby via email at dcrosby@vsu.edu.
If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, contact Debra B. Jones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (804) 524-5496 / TDD (800) 828-1120 or dbjones@vsu.edu 48 hours before the start of the program.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.