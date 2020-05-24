Virginia’s April housing market exceeds expectations amid COVID-19

At the end of April 2020, there was a total of 29,119 active listings throughout Virginia, down nearly 10,000 compared to the end of April 2019, a decline of 24.9%. The availability of homes for sale continues to fall at unprecedented rates, with no indications of a turnaround, or even a leveling off. Both demand and supply have slowed as a result of COVID-19, but the impacts on the supply side are a continuation of a years-long trend of declining inventories in Virginia.