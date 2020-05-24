On this day: Robert E. Lee statue is unveiled in Richmond - the beginning of Monument Avenue

On May 29, 1890, the Robert E. Lee statue was revealed to a large celebratory crowd filled with thousands of Confederate veterans, some who served under the revered general during the Civil War. (Source: American Civil War Museum)
By Rachel DePompa | May 24, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 7:17 AM

(WWBT) - On May 29, 1890, the Robert E. Lee statue is unveiled on the outskirts of the city of Richmond. It was revealed to a large celebratory crowd filled with thousands of Confederate veterans, some who served under the revered general during the Civil War.

It took 10 years for development to finally reach the statue, which is when Richmond’s famous Monument Avenue was born.

Learn all about this moment in history and the conversations happening today about what do with the monuments from Gregg Kimball, the director of public services and outreach at the Library of Virginia, in Episode 6 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast:

