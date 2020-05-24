’Science on Tap’ moving to viral format

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Science on Tap events are among the most popular the Science Museum of Virginia offers, but current conditions make an in-person jam-packed night of kid-free science fun a no-no right now.
Staff at the Science Museum of Virginia are not ready to bid adieu to the series just because the Museum is currently closed to the public, so Science on Tap is going digital.
It is not only the platform that is going viral: staff are going to take a shot at all things virus related, hence the event name Science on Tap: Going Viral.
The Museum’s favorite historian and past Science on Tap speaker, Jim Blow, is back by popular demand for his typically risqué talk, this time tackling some of the worst “cures” in history. Museum Scientist Dr. Jeremy Hoffman will host trivia about living in a corona world (please re-read that while singing "Material Girl").
In addition, the Dome tag team of astronomer Justin Bartel and content producer Prabir Mehta will take guests on a cosmic journey to learn how things spread in space.
When:
Thursday, May 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Who:
Curious-minded adults are invited to join the Museum from home for this happy hour packed with science fun. Guests are welcome to pour themselves a cocktail, reminded to brush their hair because they will be on screen and, for the love of all things science, highly encouraged to put on pants before joining.
Science on Tap is presented by WestRock.
How:
Guests should register on the Museum’s website before noon on May 28. They will be emailed the link to access the Zoom program at 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Space will be limited to 300 spots. Guests should register per device access, not per person.
The Museum is not charging for this Science on Tap event. Guests who would like to help the Museum continue offering a variety of engaging programs are welcome to make a donation on the organization’s website or through PayPal.
Why:
Prior to closing to prevent the spread of the virus, the Museum was planning to host the next in-person Science on Tap in June. The event is now canceled, but giving adults the chance to participate in an event they may have previously attended at the Museum provides a sliver of normalcy during turbulent times.
In addition, providing a reminder about the importance of science in people’s lives has never been more important, and continues to be paramount to the Museum’s mission. Lastly, the program is packed with humor and science says laughing is good for your health.
Museum staff are working hard to keep people entertained and enriched while socially distant. Plus, this gives participants something to talk about on their next video chat other than “Tiger King.”
