Chester man hit, killed while pushing his bike on Route 301

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a Chester man is dead after he was hit by a car while walking his bike on Route 301 in Sussex County.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 301, north of Halifax Road.
According to police, Jeffery Hinchey, 55, was pushing his bike southbound in the northbound lanes when he was hit by a driver heading north.
The woman driving the vehicle stopped and called 911. Unfortunately, Hinchey died at the scene from his injuries.
Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
