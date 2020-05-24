Chester man hit, killed while pushing his bike on Route 301

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 301, north of Halifax Road. (Source: WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 24, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 11:20 AM

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a Chester man is dead after he was hit by a car while walking his bike on Route 301 in Sussex County.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 301, north of Halifax Road.

According to police, Jeffery Hinchey, 55, was pushing his bike southbound in the northbound lanes when he was hit by a driver heading north.

The woman driving the vehicle stopped and called 911. Unfortunately, Hinchey died at the scene from his injuries.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

