Critics chide Virginia governor for mask-less beach visit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Gov. Ralph Northam has repeatedly urged Virginia residents to cover their faces in public during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Democrat didn’t heed his own plea when he posed mask-less for photographs alongside residents during a weekend beach visit.
A spokeswoman for the governor’s office said on Sunday that Northam should have brought a face mask with him during his visit on Saturday to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Critics on social media chided Northam for not practicing what he has preached.
Northam has suggested that he will announce a statewide policy on face coverings on Tuesday.
