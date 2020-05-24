COVID-19 community testing event coming to Ashland on May 28

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District (CHD) will be holding a COVID-19 community testing event on Thursday, May 28 from 9:00 a.m – 11:30 a.m. at the Ashland Church of God: 407 Myrtle St, Ashland, Va.
The community testing event is in collaboration with, Hanover County, Hanover Fire-EMS, Ashland Police Department, and the Ashland Church of God.
This will be a free walk-up event. For individuals who need to drive, there will be a place to park vehicles and walk over to the testing area. We ask that all those coming for testing wear a face covering and practice physical distancing.
This testing event is for adults and children ages 6 years and older who meet qualifications.
Hanover County residents are asked to please call the health district’s COVID-19 Hotline 804-365-3340 to be screened & pre-registered for the event.
The hotline is staffed Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CHD is planning to also offer walk-up registration and testing the day of the event (until 11:15 a.m.), while supplies last.
Please note: CHD will not be providing medical care or treatment during this event, only COVID-19 testing. For individuals with medical emergencies or severe symptoms, please seek immediate medical attention, and do not wait for this event.
“Given the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, we need to continue to protect the public, so we are pleased to be able to offer additional testing opportunities for the communities we serve,” said the Chickahominy Health District Director, Dr. Tom Franck. “Testing is important, but if we really want to protect ourselves and others, we need to stay home when sick (unless seeking medical care and/or testing), maintain physical distancing (keeping at least 6 feet apart), wear a face covering whenever in public, and practice good hygiene.”
For the latest information and statistics on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.
If you still have any questions or concerns about COVID-19, please call the Chickahominy Health District COVID-19 Hotline at: 804-365-3340.
