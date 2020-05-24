COVID-19 community testing event coming to Ashland on May 28

“Given the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, we need to continue to protect the public, so we are pleased to be able to offer additional testing opportunities for the communities we serve,” said the Chickahominy Health District Director, Dr. Tom Franck. “Testing is important, but if we really want to protect ourselves and others, we need to stay home when sick (unless seeking medical care and/or testing), maintain physical distancing (keeping at least 6 feet apart), wear a face covering whenever in public, and practice good hygiene.”