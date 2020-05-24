Chesterfield Food Bank adding additional food distribution site

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Food Bank is adding an additional food distribution site at Swift Creek Elementary School.
The additional distribution site is slated to kick-off on June 8, and the distribution will take place on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month.
Volunteers will be needed starting at 3:00 p.m., on June 8, and the food distribution will begin at 3:30 p.m.
“There simply aren’t any distribution centers in our area that are accessible to our families, so we reached out to the chesterfield food bank and they told us they’d be delighted to work with us, and we’re so excited to work with them to open this distribution center,”said Abigal Vo, Rootquest Founder.
Tonya Boldin and Abigail Vo helped to start the new distribution center which kicks off June 8 at the Swift Creek Elementary School distribution site.
