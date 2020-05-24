Byrd Theatre launches virtual french film series

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Byrd Theatre in Richmond is launching a ‘Virtual French Film Series.’
Cinematheque Virtuelle is the Byrd Theatre’s newest virtual series. Knowing how many people missed seeing the French Film Festival in March and look forward to March of 2021, the programming committee saw an opportunity to bring a little “Je ne sais quoi” to the Byrd Theatre’s virtual screening room.
Many of the films are new releases and others are new to being available for screening. The Alliance Francaise Richmond has graciously partnered with the Byrd Theatre to bring this French Film Series to life.
Cinematheque Virtuelle French Film Series opens May 27, with “On a Magical Night” and opens 2 films on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and additional film each day through June 2nd. The complete series will run through June 9th.
Films:
May 27
On a Magical Night, French Rom-Com
May 28
New French Shorts 2020, a collection of short films
The Perfect Nanny, From Rendezvous with French Cinema 2020/Acclaimed Thriller
May 29
Papicha, Cannes Film Festival and Cesar-Award Winning Drama
Deerskin, Black Comedy/Thriller
May 30
Someone Somewhere, From Rendezvous with French Cinema 2020/Acclaimed Indie Drama
Alice, South By Southwest Grand Jury Prize Winner
May 31: Tezzeka, Comedy/Drama for Moroccan/French Cuisine Foodies
June 1
Rififi (1955), Classic: French Film Noir
June 2
Band of Outsiders (1964), Classic: Godard’s Unofficial Sequel to Breathless
The Byrd Theatre launched the Virtual Screening Room in March and has been looking for interesting films to share with its patrons.
The screening room allows for people to rent the films, view from the comfort of their own home during Virginia’s Stay at Home order, and help the Byrd Theatre monetarily. The individual distribution companies are splitting the net revenues from rentals with the Byrd Theatre. Win-Win.
Please reach out for screener links if anyone would like to review any of the films for your publication.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.