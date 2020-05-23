University of Richmond military graduates earn national honors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two University of Richmond graduates have received a Distinguished Military Graduate Award, the highest award presented to graduating military science seniors.
UR ROTC Distinguished Military Graduates include:
Cadet Maxwell W. Coleman of Midland, Michigan, ranked in the top 10% and was also the recipient of this year’s Top Army Cadet Award from University of Richmond’s ROTC department. Cadet Coleman graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, double-majoring in Arabic and global studies. He will begin the Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course in the Military Intelligence Branch at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Cadet Dilwyn John Piner of Chester, Virginia, ranked in the top 20% and was also the recipient of this year’s Military History Award, which was presented by the Association of the United States Army, a private nonprofit educational organization that supports members of the military and their families. Cadet Piner graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in history with a double-minor in business administration and Russian studies. He will delay his military service to attend the University of Richmond School of Law.
Additionally, Cadet Connor J. Frascati of Staten Island, New York, who was awarded a Gold Medal by the Reserve Organization of America. The organization, which has served citizen warriors since 1922, presents Gold medal awards to Cadets who have demonstrated outstanding qualities of leadership, moral character, and aptitude for future military service.
“To see these graduates recognized for their service on a national level speaks to the high caliber of students UR attracts for military science,” said LTC Cecil D. Stinnie, program chair of the military science department. “We are proud of their accomplishments and know they will serve our country well in the years to come.”
The award honors Army ROTC graduates who rank in the top 20 percent nationwide.
