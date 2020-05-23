University of Richmond military graduates earn national honors

Cadet Dilwyn John Piner of Chester, Virginia, ranked in the top 20% and was also the recipient of this year’s Military History Award, which was presented by the Association of the United States Army, a private nonprofit educational organization that supports members of the military and their families. Cadet Piner graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in history with a double-minor in business administration and Russian studies. He will delay his military service to attend the University of Richmond School of Law.