Randolph-Macon College plans to start classes Aug. 31

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Randolph-Macon College President, Robert R. Lindgren, has announced a plan for reopening their campus this fall.
“Our current plan is to complete two full semesters and a January term of on-campus instruction in the 2020-2021 school year with classes starting on Monday, August 31, 2020." President Lindgren stated. “In making plans for our return to campus, our guiding principles will continue to be our commitment to the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, as well as the academic continuity of our students. We are working on identifying ways to be back on campus in the fall that are safe for both the R-MC Community and Ashland.”
The President also stated that, at Randolph-Macon College, strength is the highly- personalized educational and co-curricular experience afforded by outstanding professors and staff members on their Ashland campus, where individual relationships matter deeply.
“Of course, as I stated above, guidelines from medical and public health officials and US, Virginia and local authorities will shape our approach to the Fall 2020 semester and beyond,” President Lindgren stated.
