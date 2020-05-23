Randolph-Macon College plans to start classes Aug. 31

“Our current plan is to complete two full semesters and a January term of on-campus instruction in the 2020-2021 school year with classes starting on Monday, August 31, 2020." President Lindgren stated. “In making plans for our return to campus, our guiding principles will continue to be our commitment to the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, as well as the academic continuity of our students. We are working on identifying ways to be back on campus in the fall that are safe for both the R-MC Community and Ashland.”