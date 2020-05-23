Henricus Historical Park anticipated to reopen June 3

“This has been a challenging period for everyone and we at Henricus are excited to finally reopen,” said Charles L. Grant, Henricus Executive Director. “Our goal is to welcome visitors in a safe environment while maintaining the historic atmosphere and quality programming that everyone has come to expect of Henricus. It’s a balance, but one that our professional team at Henricus has rehearsed and is well prepared to execute for the benefit of the public. I hope folks will seize the opportunity to get out of the house and take in some history while enjoying the scenic beauty of Henricus and Dutch Gap.”