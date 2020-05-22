VCU Dental Care reopening for dental appointments, safety precautions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Dental Care will be resuming preventative and postponed procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety measures will be put in place as well.
Procedures will resume for both pediatric and adult patients, such as placement of restorations and tooth replacements, gum treatments and cleanings, tooth extractions, cancer screening and routine dental exams.
VCU Dental Care has taken steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to keep patients, team members and the community safe:
- Using telehealth for patient appointments and to communicate with patients both before and after procedures and treatments.
- Screening everyone for coronavirus symptoms at our entrance and requiring everyone who enters our facility to wear a mask. Masks will be provided if patients do not have one.
- Providing extra hand-washing stations, robust cleaning and disinfecting protocols, protective barriers and social distancing enforcement.
- Staff wearing personal protective equipment recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Dental Association when caring for patients. Our protective equipment includes ultraviolet sanitizers, customized face shields and specially fitted N95 masks.
“Since early March, we have strategized to resume routine dental care and postponed procedures, with safety as our top priority," David C. Sarrett, D.M.D., dean of the VCU School of Dentistry and Associate Vice President for VCU Health Sciences, said. "We activated this plan, and we are in the process of reintroducing services gradually beginning May 26. Our dental clinics are safer than ever.”
VCU Dental Care is urging the community not to postpone necessary or emergency dental care.
Dental and other oral diseases, including gum issues, cavities and cancers, are chronic and progressive.
Delaying treatment can lead to poor outcomes and increased health risks.
For appointments, call (804) 828-9190. For after-hours or weekend emergencies, call (804) 828-0951.
For more information, visit VCU Dental Care’s website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.