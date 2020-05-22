Richmond Dunkin Donuts franchisees delivers coffee to hospital staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Local Richmond Dunkin’ franchisees are giving back by delivering coffee to the staff at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Lou and Julie Cabral, who owns nine local Richmond Dunkin’ franchisees, donated Dunkin’ hot coffee for the combined 355 staff members at CHoR’s Children’s Pavilion and Virginia Treatment Center for Children.
The Cabrals have also continued to support the Richmond community through helping children in their local community who may not know where their next meal will come from due to current school closures.
At all nine of their Dunkin locations in the city, the Cabrals have offered a free drink, breakfast sandwich and donut to school-aged children since March 15.
Virginia Dunkin’ restaurants are open and have limited service to carry-out, drive-thru order, with order ahead on the Dunkin’ Mobile App, delivery with Grub Hub, and with a select number of locations also offering curbside service.
