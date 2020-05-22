Gov. Northam to review policy on mandating masks in public

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam announced that he will be reviewing policing on mandating masks in public for the commonwealth during his press briefing Friday afternoon.
The news comes a day after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney drafted a letter on the subject to the governor.
While wearing a mask has been strongly recommended by the department of health for months, it has been largely voluntary. At one point Thursday, Stoney and Avula linked the lack of uniformity among residents to Richmond’s delayed reopening.
Northam is expected to make an announcement on his decision during his next press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
