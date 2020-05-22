News to Know for May 22: Third arrest in Arbery case; James River parks restrictions; Richmond assists COVID-19 residents to isolate; Morning rain, sunny afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
After early morning rain on Friday, the weekend looks pretty good!
Early morning rain, then partly sunny midday and afternoon. Isolated showers and storms possible in the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 70s.
The Georgia man whose cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting helped reignite the case was charged with murder Thursday, making him the third person arrested more than two months after the slaying.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
No other details were given.
The GBI said in a statement that it would hold a news conference Friday morning.
A shooting at a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead is being investigated as “terrorism-related,” the FBI said Thursday.
The shooting began around 6:15 a.m. Thursday at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.
The shooter tried to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle, but security personnel put up a barrier in time to stop the shooting, U.S. officials told The Associated Press. The man then got out of the car and opened fire, striking and wounding a Navy sailor who is a member of the security forces at the base. During the exchange of gunfire, the shooter was killed by security personnel, the officials said.
The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details about an ongoing investigation.
In Roanoke Thursday, rising floodwaters forced more than 100 people from their homes. Low lying areas across the city were inundated, including the Ramada Inn on Jefferson Street.
The rescue there went door by door, floor by floor, nearly 30 people from the Virginia National Guard and Roanoke Police and Fire Departments pulling off an hours-long rescue at the Ramada Inn.
Roughly 115 guests - including dozens of homeless people housed at the motel by the city - were shuttled out with boats and trucks, the roar of the engines competing with the roar of the river.
Evacuees were loaded onto city buses. Some were taken to motels along Peter’s Creek Road, where they’ll stay until it’s safe to return to the Ramada.
Public masses will be able to resume beginning on May 23.
The reopening follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 61 that allows places of worship to have services for up to 50% of the lowest occupancy of the church’s worship area and other recommended guidelines.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Celebration of Masses was suspended since March 22.
Guidelines were sent to priests on May 13 by the diocese’s Office of Preparation, which details health and safety guidelines such as social distancing, six feet and the wearing of face coverings by all congregants ages 3 and older.
The James River Park System will be open for Memorial Day Weekend, but there will still be several restrictions in place for visitors.
Although people will be allowed in the parks themselves, most of the parking areas will remain closed.
Lots closed include Pony Pasture, Texas Beach/North Bank and Tredegar Green. Ancarrow’s Parking Lot will be limited to 60 vehicles and the 21st Tower entrance will be closed.
In addition, the pipeline trail, Manchester climbing wall and public bathrooms will also remain closed.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says the sand along Virginia Beach can open to the public again on Friday.
Monday afternoon, Northam rolled out the Virginia Beach Access plan during a COVID-19 briefing. The plan will deploy 150 ambassadors to monitor people on the sand and make sure they are keeping their social distance.
Starting May 22, Virginia Beach will reopen for recreational activities with limitations.
All other beaches in the state will remain closed except for exercise and fishing.
Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to help residents with COVID-19 isolate through funding from the CARES Act.
This comes just one week of Governor Northam’s Order that allowed the city of Richmond to delay entering Phase one, which is set to expire next Thursday.
The city also announced it will help provide hotel rooms and other needs to those who can’t afford to isolate using some of the $20 million funding through the CARES Act.
According to a release from the city, "boxing in the virus” in this manner requires that every COVID-19 positive patient effectively self-isolate, ensuring they do not spread the virus to family members, friends or the general public.
A 100-year-old WWII veteran has been released from Henrico Doctors’ Hospital after beating coronavirus!
Lloyd Falk was admitted to the hospital on March 24 – he was one of the facility’s first COVID-19 patients.
According to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page, Falk lost his wife of 74 years to the virus a few weeks ago. Despite the loss, he “continued to stay strong, defying the odds and surviving his fight.”
After his 58-day stay, the team at the hospital honored Mr. Falk by lining the hallways and cheering him on.
One who gains strength by overcoming obstacles possesses the only strength which can overcome adversity - Albert Schweitzer
