James River expected to reach minor flood stage over holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A flood warning is in effect for the James River after days of rain is expected to cause the river to crest above 12 feet sometime Memorial Day weekend.
When the river was last observed at 10:30 p.m. levels were at 12.08 feet indicating that the river is at the minor flood level stage.
Nearby homes are not expected to be impacted at its current level.
While the James River park system is open - most parking areas are closed including Pony Pasture, Texas Beach and Tredegar Green parking lots.
In addition, the pipeline trail is closed and All public bathrooms will also be closed.
This is the highest the James has been in 2020 since it peaked at 13.53 feet February 9th, 2020.
