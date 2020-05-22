Henrico police assists 90-year-old resident with groceries

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police decided to help a 90-year-old deaf resident in need of groceries.
On March 27, when the COVID-19 pandemic had just begun, a man from Ohio called the Henrico Police Department to check on his 90-year-old aunt, Lillian Zak.
Four Henrico police officers, Officers Richard Burruss, Jason Caravaglia, Danielle Foley and Kevin Wire paid a visit to Zak’s home to make sure she was fine.
When Zak answered her door, she was surprised to see the police.
The police officers wrote a note to explain why they were there.
Zak was fine, but needed groceries.
Her daughter lives nearby and was sick, therefore she couldn’t care for her.
They asked her neighbor, Bill Taylor, to pick up groceries for Zak.
“One officer took the grocery list to my neighbor to purchase groceries, which he did,” Zak explained. “Another officer gave me his telephone number to call him if I need anything and another asked about my diet to be sure I was eating well.”
Zak was so pleased by her visit with the Henrico officers that she penned a letter to Police Chief Hum Cardounel.
“These officers were not only helpful but also pleasant, courteous and concerned," Zak said. "Thank you for having such fine, professional police officers in your department,” Zak wrote.
