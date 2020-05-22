Henrico County distributing 15,000 care kits, face coverings on Memorial Day weekend

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County volunteers and staff will be distributing 15,000 care kits with face coverings on Memorial Day weekend.
Volunteers and staff will distribute reusable face coverings and informational flyers to about 15,000 homes in Henrico’s central and eastern areas to help residents protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 200 volunteers are expected to gather on May 23 for a 9 a.m. briefing at Henrico High School located at 302 Azalea Ave.
Distribution of “care kits” will occur in an area that stretches eastward beyond Highland Springs and will avoid physical contact with residents as a precaution.
Each kit will include a sealable bag with three face coverings and flyers with information about the 2020 Census and COVID-19, including upcoming events offering free testing for the disease.
“As our community continues to move toward reopening, we want to encourage everyone to take extra precautions to protect themselves and those around them," County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said. "By wearing face coverings when venturing out – like those we are distributing this weekend – and getting tested if you’re experiencing symptoms like a fever, cough or shortness of breath, we can limit spread of the coronavirus.”
A similar distribution in Henrico will take place on May 30 in the county’s western area.
