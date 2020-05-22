Heavy rains create hazards along Blue Ridge Parkway

The park service says in a news release that the road is closed from Milepost 112.4 to Milepost 135.9, from U.S. Route 24 to Adney Gap. Within that closure, a full road closure to motor vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians is in place from Milepost 121.4 at U.S. Route 220 to Milepost 135.9 at Adney Gap.