Heavy rains create hazards along Blue Ridge Parkway

Heavy rains create hazards along Blue Ridge Parkway
The National Park Service says heavy rain over the past week has created multiple road hazards that have led to closures on the Blue Ridge Parkway in the Roanoke, Virginia, area. (Source: Blue Ridge Parkway Facebook Page)
May 22, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 10:55 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - The National Park Service says heavy rain over the past week has created multiple road hazards that have led to closures on the Blue Ridge Parkway in the Roanoke, Virginia, area.

The park service says in a news release that the road is closed from Milepost 112.4 to Milepost 135.9, from U.S. Route 24 to Adney Gap. Within that closure, a full road closure to motor vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians is in place from Milepost 121.4 at U.S. Route 220 to Milepost 135.9 at Adney Gap.

National Park Service officials announced today that heavy rain over the past week has created multiple road hazards in...

Posted by Blue Ridge Parkway on Friday, May 22, 2020

The largest of the hazards involves a full road failure roughly 150 feet in length at Milepost 128.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Submit a news tip.