Health care worker gets keys to new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman, who has been working on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic, gets the key to her new home thanks to the Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity!
For more than a year Terri Wingfield has gone through several financial and homeownership education classes through the Richmond Habitat’s Affordable Homeownership Program.
“She will purchase the home from Richmond Habitat and pay an affordable mortgage that will make her dream of homeownership, and the safety and security that it brings, a reality,” a news release said.
Despite the lights now on at Wingfield’s Randolph neighborhood home, construction hit a slight snag due to COVID-19.
"We had to suspend volunteers on March 16," said Mary Kay Huss, CEO of Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity. “Even though we are unable to use volunteers right now, we couldn’t let that slow our work. The coronavirus crisis has deepened a housing crisis that has existed for far too long. As a community, we must come together to provide support and opportunities for individuals and families to live safe, secure, and sheltered lives.”
In the end, staff through Habitat for Humanity along with AmeriCorps helped put the finishing touches on the home for Wingfield and her son Derrick.
"With these masks you can't really read people's facial expressions but I'm really excited!" Wingfield said Friday.
On top of going through the classes for the program and 350 hours of “sweat equity”, Wingfield has also been on the front line of this health crisis, working as a patient care tech in Henrico.
"I'll be glad when all of this is over and we can get back to the normal way we do things,” she said.
Now that will include her new house with a yard for her seven-year-old to play in.
"This is my favorite part of the job; I cry every time.,” Huss said. “It's really my favorite part of the job. It's an honor to be able to do this."
"It's the family that lives inside the house that makes it a home," said the lead construction worker on the home.
“The area that we live now I can’t really let him come outside and play,” Wingfield said. “We can really make memories here.”
A future that includes plenty of home decorating, including painting Derrick’s room green, outdoor cookouts, and space for friends and family to gather.
"It's a dream come true," Wingfield said.
With Friday’s dedication, the Habitat for Humanity has handed over the keys to two new homeowners during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan is to continue working on other homes in order to get future families moved into their homes in the near future.
