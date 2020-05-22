Hanover County police gives crime alert on catalytic converter larcenies

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Police Department warns residents about catalytic converter larcenies in the area.
Police say there has been an increase in reports of catalytic converter larcenies this year compared to 2019.
Similar incidents have also happened in the metro area, according to police.
A catalytic converter is a part of the exhaust system on most vehicles and contains precious metals.
This makes catalytic converters valuable items in the recycling and scrap metal market.
The catalytic converters have been cut from underneath vehicles while they have been parked in apartment communities, church parking lots, auto service centers, etc. Repairs can cost up to $2,000 or more.
Catalytic converter larcenies that are more prominent on vehicles that have a higher chance are:
- SUV’s
- 4- wheel drive vehicles
- Buses
- Vans
- RV’s
Here are some tips to prevent the catalytic converter from your vehicle being stolen:
- Park in a well-lit area.
- Park your vehicle in a location that is visible to passersby.
- Park your vehicle in your garage with the doors closed.
- Park close to a building entrance and/or near a video surveillance camera.
- Park close to the nearest access road or passing traffic.
