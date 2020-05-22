Governor Northam announces $95 million will go to criminal justice programs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced $95 million in federal funding will go to support state and local criminal justice programs.
The federal funding will go to 229 localities, nonprofit organizations, and state agencies throughout Virginia.
The funding will help support behavioral health programs for those who are currently incarcerated and are preparing to return to their communities.
These programs will support victim services, child advocacy programs, as well as pre-trial and post-incarceration services.
“Protecting the health and safety of Virginians has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Northam said. “These grants will help sustain the operation of critical public safety services and law enforcement agencies, and ensure that criminal justice programs can continue to deliver essential support that meets the needs of our communities.”
The 374 grants fund over 2,460 positions in the Commonwealth and provide operational funding for many criminal justice programs including:
- Critical Incident Stress Management
- Comprehensive Community Corrections Act and Pretrial Services Act
- Pre and Post Incarceration Services Program
- Jail Mental Health Pilot Program
- Addiction Recovery Grant Program
- Resident Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT)
- School Resource Officer Incentive Grant Program
- Victims Services Grant Program
- School-Based Victim Services Grant Program
- Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Victim Fund
- Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Title II Formula Grants Program
- Court-Appointed Special Advocate Program
- Child Advocacy Center and Child Treatment grants
