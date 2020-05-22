Glen Allen’s Durkin takes soccer skills to Europe

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - Chris Durkin has accomplished quite a bit on the soccer pitch before his 21st birthday - emerging as a soccer star from Glen Allen, playing locally for the Richmond Kickers, then graduating to the ranks of Major League Soccer and D.C. United. Now he’ll get a chance to showcase his skills in a soccer hotbed.
Durkin has signed a three-year contract with Sint-Truiden in Belgium. He got a chance to play with the team during the winter when he was with the club on loan. He'll return to Belgium next week and begin training with the squad in early June. It gives him the chance to perform well for Sint-Truiden and be seen by some of the world's top leagues.
"You look at Belgium as a feeder league for the top leagues," Durkin said. "They're a league that gets younger players and develops them, then sells them on for millions of dollars to the top leagues- the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga in Germany, and that's the type of stuff that I want to go on."
Durkin had been with D.C. United since 2018, making 36 MLS appearances and starting 23 of those matches. He suffered an injury and found himself falling on the United depth chart following his return to a veteran player who the team had brought in.
Belgium’s professional soccer league is ranked eighth out of 55 in Europe, according to the Union of European Football Association.
