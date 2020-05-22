Forecast: Friday morning rain but the sun finally shows up midday/afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After early morning rain on Friday, the weekend looks pretty good!
FRIDAY: Early morning rain, then partly sunny midday and afternoon. Isolated showers and storms possible in the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 100% in the morning. Down to 20% in the afternoon)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated storm possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 70s.
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, an afternoon shower possible. Highs in the low 80s
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.