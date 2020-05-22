Driver removed from vehicle, transported to hospital after crashing into tree

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews say the driver of a vehicle had to be removed and transported to an area hospital after crashing into a tree.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Dorset Road on the morning of May 22 for the reports of a car that crashed into a tree.
Fire crews arrived on the scene and worked to remove the roof and driver’s side of the vehicle.
The driver was transported to the hospital.
There is no information on the extent of the driver’s injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
