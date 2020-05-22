Chesterfield unveils two websites to honor fallen heroes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - To celebrate Memorial Day, Chesterfield County has launched two new websites to honor the sacrifices of local public safety and military heroes who lost their lives while serving the county and the country.
The Chesterfield Fallen Public Safety Heroes and Chesterfield Fallen Military Heroes websites were designed to allow citizens to virtually tour the memorial markers, roads, bridges and public facilities dedicated to Chesterfield employees and residents who died while serving the citizens of Chesterfield County domestically and/or the safety of the United States abroad.
The websites offer several functions to users, including the ability to read heroes’ biographical profiles and learn more about how each was memorialized by Chesterfield County.
Users can also learn the physical location of the heroes’ memorial markers using a virtual map, read memorial inscriptions and where available, watch videos of the public safety officials’ and soldiers’ dedication ceremonies.
The Fallen Heroes initiative was spearheaded by Chesterfield County’s Fallen Heroes Committee and includes representatives from:
- Departments of Citizen Information and Resources (CIR)
- Communications and Media
- Community Enhancement
- Information Systems Technology (IST)
- Members of the county’s public safety divisions including Police, Fire and EMS and the Sheriff’s Office
“We began this project with the aim of creating a virtual experience honoring those killed in the line of duty by leveraging the ArcGIS technology the county has at its disposal,” GIS Analyst Megan Molique said. “The resulting Fallen Public Safety Heroes and Fallen Military Heroes websites allow users to learn about these heroes online while paying respect to their sacrifices as well as the sacrifices of their friends and families.”
The Chesterfield Fallen Public Safety Heroes website may be accessed via the Fire and EMS, Police and the Sheriff webpages. The Chesterfield Fallen Military Heroes website is available on the county’s History webpage.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.