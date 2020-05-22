Best Buys this Memorial Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Even though Memorial Day will look a little different this year because of the Pandemic, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate and save money to kick off the summer.
Traditionally-- this is a big shopping weekend-- and the retailers are still trying to get your attention. The smart buys this time of year? Outdoor furniture or outdoor entertaining items, small appliances and mattresses.
“Yes mattresses you normally want to go in you want to feel them, you want to touch them, but in some instances not all the businesses are open. i just say read the fine print if you are going to order a mattress online,” said Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot.
She says to make sure you save as much money as possible this weekend you should do your research and price compare. Take a couple of minutes to look around. Wait 24 hours before you make the online purchase-- to see if the retailer sends you a better deal. And you can always checkout a site like RetailMeNot for coupons, promo codes and free shipping offers to sweeten any memorial weekend deal.
