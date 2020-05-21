100-year-old WWII veteran gets standing ovation at hospital after beating COVID-19

Today, 100-year-old WWII veteran, Lloyd Falk, beats coronavirus after a 58 day stay at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital. Mr. Falk was admitted to the hospital on March 24 as one of our first COVID-19 patients. Despite losing his wife of 74 years to the virus a few weeks ago, Mr. Falk continued to stay strong, defying the odds and surviving his fight against COVID-19. This afternoon, the care team at HCA Healthcare's Henrico Doctors’ Hospital honored Mr. Falk and his late wife, lining up in the hallways and cheering him on as he was wheeled out of the hospital to begin his rehabilitation and recovery. We salute you, Mr. Falk. Your courage and resilience inspires us all. You know where to find us if you need us ❤. #CareLikeFamily #CaringDuringCOVID19 #HealthierTomorrows