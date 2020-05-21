Superintendent Kamras announces meal distribution for RPS will continue through summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Superintendent Jason Kamras announced food distribution for Richmond Public School students will continue throughout the summer.
So far, 600,000 meals have been distributed to Richmond Public Schools’ students, with 13,000 meals being distributed per day.
RPS families can pick up food between 9:30 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. Families can go to any location to get food regardless of their home school.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a letter to families on the RPS website that families can also pick up multiple meals so they do not have to go back to the location every day.
Kamras announced on March 24, the launching of a new online survey for parents to fill out who have children who need the devices and lack access to technology outside of school operations.
Superintendent Jason Kamras says having laptops will help students complete schoolwork while campuses are closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Starting next week, devices will be distributed to preschool students.
So far, RPS has distributed 12,000 chrome books to students.
