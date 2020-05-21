Starbucks delivery now available in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starbucks announced delivery is now available within the Richmond area through Uber Eats.
Nearly all Starbucks food and beverage items are available for delivery.
Customers can customize their orders within the Uber Eats app.
Starbucks Delivers customers can also send Starbucks beverages and food to their loved ones with the ability of the recipient to track the order by using the “Share This Delivery” feature on the Uber Eats app.
For contactless delivery, customers can add a note for their delivery person to leave their order at the door.
There will be $0 delivery fees, but other fees and taxes still apply.
To check if Starbucks Delivers is available in your area, use the delivery locator.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.