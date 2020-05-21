Seven Richmond restaurants open for takeout and/or delivery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the second weekend of Phase One for many restaurants across our area, but in the City of Richmond, it’s a different story. Richmond restaurants are closed until at least May 28th. Here are seven restaurants open for takeout and/or delivery.
Hot Chick is a Richmond hot chicken spot on North 17th Street. They’re offering delivery through DoorDash and Chop Chop RVA or you can order carryout online!
En Su Boca is a Mexican restaurant that you can find on Arthur Ashe Blvd. You can order curbside or delivery, just call their number 804-359-0768.
Next, Beauvine, it’s a burger place that you’ll find on West Main Street in Carytown. You can go curbside or get delivery. But the restaurant is asking you call them directly instead of using an app.
New York Deli is a sandwich spot you’ll find in Carytown on West Cary Street. They’re offering curbside pickup, you just need to call their number 804-358-DELI, or use the Toast TakeOut app.
PBR, also known as Pizza & Beer of Richmond, is on West Cary Street. It’s, as the name suggests, a pizza and beer shop. They’re offering delivery and takeout. You can order through their website, Chop Chop RVA, or DoorDash.
Next, we’re going to Boulevard Burger and Brew. It’s located on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. They, of course, serve burgers and brew. To order, just call their number 804-367-3838, drive up, grab your food and dinner is ready!
Finally, Foo Dog, it’s an Asian street food restaurant located on West Main Street in Carytown. They’re only offering takeout and delivery; you can either call them directly at 804-342-1800 or use the Chop Chop, Toast or DoorDash apps.
If you’re looking for more city restaurants open for business, go here!
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.