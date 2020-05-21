Senior Alert issued for 82-year-old Stafford County man

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for an 82-year-old Stafford County man who was last seen Thursday afternoon.
According to police, Jack Benson Patterson was last seen at 1 p.m. leaving his home in an unknown direction. He is driving a gray 2019 Toyota Tacoma with license plate number UND-5186.
Patterson is said to have a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a risk to his health and safety.
Anyone with information on where he is should call 1-540-658-4440.
