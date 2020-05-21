Senior Alert issued for 82-year-old Stafford County man

Jack Benson Patterson was last seen driving a gray 2019 Toyota Tacoma with license plate number UND-5186 (Source: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 21, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 10:19 PM

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for an 82-year-old Stafford County man who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Jack Benson Patterson was last seen at 1 p.m. leaving his home in an unknown direction. He is driving a gray 2019 Toyota Tacoma with license plate number UND-5186.

Patterson is said to have a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a risk to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on where he is should call 1-540-658-4440.

