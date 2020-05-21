Roanoke River crest expected around 2 p.m., some evacuations underway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) -- The Roanoke River is expected to crest around 2 p.m. Thursday, leading to what could be major flooding, according to the city of Roanoke.
Residents of thirteen homes near the Spring Valley Dam were told to evacuate early Thursday due to flooding concerns after days of constant rain.
Residents were alerted by Reverse E-911 calls along with police and fire department personnel going door to door to ask residents to move to higher ground.
The dam is privately owned by various entities, which have been in contact with Fire-EMS.
The city has also evacuated 60 structures in southeast Roanoke and is now looking at the Ramada Inn and a daycare center near Carilion Roanoke Memorial to possibly evacuate.
City officials say these kinds of evacuations are rare for the city. The American Red Cross has been utilizing hotel rooms for evacuations.
The city has brought in a GSI mapping specialist to help anticipate the flood threat to map it out for potential evacuations.
The following areas are affected:
-3600 block of Cravens Creek Rd., SW to the 4000 block of Cravens Creek Rd., SW-4000 block of Lake Dr.SW-1400 block of Deyerle Rd., SW-4000-4100 block of Brandon Ave., SW
Residents in this affected are advised to:
1. Evacuate now and go to higher ground outside the flood plain.
2. Gather supplies and leave immediately. Determine you and your family's specific needs such as medication, baby items, etc. Don't forget the needs of pets. Obtain extra batteries and charging devices for phones and other critical equipment.
3. Keep important documents in a waterproof container and take them with you.
4. Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters.
