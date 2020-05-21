Richmond restaurants open for business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-city restaurants and bars are using curbside, pickup or delivery services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Unlike most of the state, the city is not in Phase One of the Governor’s re-opening.
- A Sharper Palate, which does catering and events, is offering take home meals for delivery and pickup. You can place an order online.
- Abuelita’s on Midlothian Turnpike is offering curbside pickup. You can order online or by phone at 804-997-2602.
- Alewife on East Marshall Street is offering pickup. You can order by phone Monday through Saturday by calling 804-325-3426 starting at 3 p.m. and online at 4 p.m. Pickup is from 4-8 p.m. On Sunday the restaurant is doing brunch 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., you can order online until 4:30 p.m.
- Arianna’s on Lakeside Avenue is open for takeout and delivery. Just call 804-627-0314 or order online.
- Ay Caramba located on 204 East Grace Street, are accepting to-go orders
- Azzurro on River Road is doing curbside pickup 5-9 p.m. Just call 804-282-1509.
- Babe’s of Carytown is offering pickup, takeout, and delivery for varying hours. Just call 804-355-9330.
- Beijing on Grove is offering takeout and delivery. You can call 804-288-8875 or use Chop Chop RVA or DoorDash.
- Belmont Butchery in Carytown is offering curbside pickup, just call 804-442-8519.
- Bombolini Pasta on West Main Street
- Boulevard Burger and Brew is located on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. They’re offering curbside, just call 804-367-3838.
- Brio at Stony Point Fashion Park, there is a limited menu and there is 20 percent off of online orders with code TGO5501. Check with the store for hours.
- Brook’s Diner is open for takeout from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Bryant’s Cider - begins Friday, March 20. Fridays 6-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays until 3-5 p.m.
- Burger Bach is located in Carytown and will offer carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery by calling 804-359-1305.
- Capitol Waffle Shop pickup or delivery through Chop Chop RVA, Uber Eats, or DoorDash or by calling 804-644-3052
- Carytown Cupcakes is offering in store pickup, curbside pickup, free next day delivery, free UberEats delivery. They’re open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m. You can order online or by calling 804-355-2253.
- Casa del Barco on the Canal Walk is open for takeout or delivery. Order online, or use GrubHub, DoorDash, or Uber Eats.
- Carytown Burgers and Fries on West Cary Street is open for takeout and delivery. Call 804-358-5225.
- Carytown Gyro is offering pickup, if you order online (CarytownGyro.com), or delivery if you order through UberEats and DoorDash.
- Chicanos Cocina Bar & Grill on East Main Street is open for delivery, through UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and Chop Chop RVA, or take out and curbside pick up, if you call 804-644-0740 or use their website.
- Chopt will accept online orders for pick-up. Deliveries can be made on DoorDash
- City Dogs is offering delivery of its regular menu and take home beer through DoorDash and Eat Street, along with curbside delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cobra Cabana is open on West Marshall Street for curbside pickup and delivery. You can order online as well as by calling 804-303-3577.
- Cooper Hawk Winery and Restaurant on West Broad is offering carryout. You can order online.
- Coppola’s Deli in Carytown is open for takeout only. Their hours are 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. You can call 804-359-6969.
- Cuisine A La Carte is offering curbside pick-up or delivery of boxed lunches and frozen dinners.
- Curbside Cafe on Hanover Avenue is offering takeout and delivery. Call 804-355-7008.
- CraftedRVA on Libbie Mill is offering carryout and delivery online or over the phone at 804-554-2738.
- The Daily Kitchen is offering takeout and curbside if you order through their website or Chop Chop RVA.
- Deep Run Roadhouse is open 7 days a week for delivery and curbside pickup. You can order by calling 804-740-6301.
- DeFazio’s Catering is taking orders for dinners that can be picked up on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Email coleen@defazioscatering.com or call 804-337-9561 to place an order.
- Early Bird Biscuit is open Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-noon. They have two locations, one in the Fan at 119 North Robinson Street the other at 1221 Bellevue Avenue.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels all Richmond locations are open for carryout or order ahead. Monday - Friday 5 a.m. - 1 p.m. Weekends: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Fat Dragon on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard is offering curbside and delivery, you can call them at 804-354-9888 or use DoorDash or Chop Chop RVA.
- Firebirds has a Firebirds Family Meal Deal starting at $29.95 for four people. Curbside and Deliveries are available as well.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse at Stony Point Fashion Park is open for curbside pickup. Their hours are 12-8 p.m.; you can place orders over the phone at 804-272-7755 or on their website. You can order delivery using UberEats.
- The Franklin Inn on North Cleveland Street is offering carryout, just call 804-836-4776.
- Greek on Cary is offering pickup, if you call 804-257-7277, and delivery through UberEats. They are open Tuesday through Saturday 12-8 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m.
- Greek Taverna will offer curbside and deliver, 4-8 p.m. You can call them at 804-477-6216, or visit their website.
- The Grill at Libbie and Patterson is offering curbside pickup everyday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Just call 804-285-0002.
- Growlers To Go is still open, but is also offering pickup and delivery. Just call 804-367-3073 or order online.
- HogsHead Cafe on West Broad Street is offering curbside, takeout, or delivery. You can call 804-308-0281 or use the Toast TakeOut app.
- Home Sweet Home in Carytown is open for pickup if you call 804-355-9000 and delivery, if you use Ubear Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash.
- Ironclad Coffee Roasters on East Grace Street for carryout or delivery. Visit their website for details on their ordering app.
- I-Thaiz Restaurant on Courthouse Road is offering curbside, takeout, or delivery. Call 804-594-6922 or message them on Facebook.
- Jean Jacques Bakery in Carytown is open Tuesday through Saturday 7 a.m.-5 p.m. They’re offering pickup and curbside. Just call 804-355-0666.
- Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint on Grove Avenue is offering takeout and delivery. Call 804-285-1758 or order online.
- Jadean’s Smokin’ Six O on West Briar Drive is offering takeout, curbside pickup, and free delivery, for orders over $20.
- Jean Jacques Bakery, Tuesday - Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday’s 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jo Jo’s Famous NY Style Pizza will be offering curbside services. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Julep’s is taking orders from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Kilwins in Carytown is offering curbside pickup and carryout. Just call 804-358-5000.
- La Bodega is offering takeout and delivery through GrubHub, Chop Chop RVA, Uber Eats, and Postmates.
- Latitude Seafood Co. in Stony Point Fashion Park is open 12-8 p.m. for curbside or delivery. Just call 804-729-8441 or use ChowNow, GrubHub, or DoorDash.
- Ledo Pizza accepting online orders for pick-up. Deliveries can be made on GrubHub or DoorDash
- Legends Grille is offering online orders for pickup only. Deliveries can be made on GrubHub or DoorDash
- Mama J’s is offering to go and delivery, curbside is available upon request. Call 804-225-7449.
- The Mantu in Carytown is offering to go and delivery. You can use Uber Eats, DoorDash, and GrubHub.
- Mary Angela’s Pizzeria in Carytown is offering curbside, pickup, and delivery. Just call 804-353-2333.
- Mekong on West Broad Street is offering takeout 12-8 p.m. Call 804-288-8929.
- Mezeh Mediterranean Grill at Reynold’s Crossing is open for curbside, carryout, and delivery. You can order through the Mezeh website and app as well as through GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.
- Mi Hacienda on Midlothian Turnpike is offering takeout Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., just call 804-560- 6994 or go online.
- Mom’s Siam is offering to go and delivery within 2 miles. Just call 804-359-7606.
- Momotaro Sushi, located in Carytown, is doing takeout, if you call 804-355-0060, or delivery through GrubHub and UberEats.
- Montana Gold Bread Co. on West Cary Street has its lobby open to three customers at a time and is also offering curbside pickup.
- Perch RVA on West Broad Street is offering pickup if you order online.
- Pho 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia is offering pick-up orders. Deliveries can be made through GrubHub and DoorDash.
- Pho Luca’s on West Cary Street is offering takeout/curbside. They’re open between 12-9 p.m. Just call 804-254-9588.
- The Pit and the Peel in Carytown is doing carryout, if you call 804-359-0200, and delivery through GrubHub.
- Pizza & Beer of Richmond on West Cary Street is offering takeout and delivery. You can order through their website, Chop Chop RVA, Toast TakeOut, or you can call 804-242-0889.
- Rappahannock Restaurant is offering curbside pickup and delivery. You may read their menu here.
- River City Diner will offer a limited menu. Check each location for hours. Call 804-897-9518.
- River City Roll is offering carryout and curbside from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Orders may be made on their website.
- The Robin Inn on Park Avenue is offering carryout Tuesday through Sunday, 12-7 p.m.
- Rock Falls Tavern on Hathaway Road is offering curbside or carryout, by calling 804-272-9470, and delivery, using DoorDash and Uber Eats.
- Rostov’s Coffee and Tea, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., front and back entrances
- Saltbox Oyster Co. has gift cards available for purchase. Click here for more information. The restaurant is also doing Friday Night Fish Fry Take Away events. More information here.
- Sen Organic - Small Plate is offering takeout and delivery. Call 804) 355-0736 or check out their website.
- Shakedown Eats food truck is taking orders if customers call 804-363-8206. It’s open daily from noon-7pm, set up on Mulberry St. right beside Cary St. Café.
- Smohk BBQ on West Leigh Street has takeout and curbside pickup. Just call 804-278-6326.
- Siné Irish Pub will offer pickup and curbside, home delivery through DoorDash. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sticks Kabob Shop will make deliveries on ChopChopRVA
- Sub Central on Midlothian Turnpike is offering carryout; just call 804-233-1258.
- The Daily (Greengate) - 12-8 p.m. every day
- The Daily (Carytown) - 4-8 p.m. Monday - Thursday / 4-9 p.m. Friday / 12-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- The Hard Shell (Belgrade) - 4-8 p.m. Wednesday - Sunday
- The Hill Café - 12-8 p.m. Sunday - Thursday / 12-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Jon Smith Subs on Midlothian Turnpike is offering curbside pickup if you order online and delivery through DoorDash.
- The Local Eatery and Pub is open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. You may place an order for pickup by calling 804-218-0507.
- Poe’s Pub on East Main Street is offering to go or curbside orders, if you call 804-648-2120, or delivery through their website or GrubHub.
- The Tavern at Triangle Park on Patterson Avenue is offering takeout and curbside. Just call 804-282-8620.
- Toast on Three Chopt Road is doing curbside. You can call 804-525-4525. You may also order delivery through UberEats and GrubHub.
- Tijuana Flats orders can be made online for pick-up. Deliveries can be made on UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash
- Vietnam One on West Broad Street is offering curbside takeout. Just call 804-289-3838.
- Weezie’s Kitchen is offering delivery, takeout, and curbside pickup. You may use Grubhub, Uber Eats, or by calling 804-726-1270.
