Richmond museums partner to create unique history-focused scavenger hunt

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is teaming up with The Valentine to give Richmonders something fun to do while continuing to practice social distancing.
The museums are launching a unique scavenger hunt experience just in time for National Scavenger Hunt Day on Sunday, May 24. The experience will run through Aug. 23.
There will be two hunts available:
Physical Scavenger Hunt: Walk or drive around the Richmond area to locate specific items at participating museums.
- Download the #RVAHistoryHunt PDF
- Snap a photo of the object and tag both the museum location and #RVAHistoryHunt on Instagram, Facebook, and/or Twitter. To be entered into the drawing, you must tag both the museum location and use #RVAHistoryHunt.
- Continue on your journey until all stops are completed
Digital Scavenger Hunt: Access the Digital Scavenger Hunt here. Then, search the websites of participating museums looking for specific images, facts, or other content to answer the questions for the #RVAHistoryHunt.
- Once you’ve found the answer to each question, enter it on the Digital Scavenger Hunt form along with the URL of the page on the participating museum’s website where you found the answer.
- Submit your completed Digital Scavenger Hunt form and pat yourself on the back!
Everyone who competes in one or both of the scavenger hunts will be entered into a drawing to win museum shop discounts and items from participating locations.
And of course, all history lovers are invited to check out NBC12′s podcast covering Virginia’s rich history, one week at a time. Find all episodes of our three seasons here.
