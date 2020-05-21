Richmond is the No. 14 city in the country for mosquitoes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond has pulled in another high ranking, but this is one the city would probably rather not celebrate.
RVA is the No. 14 city for mosquitoes in the country, according to a report by pest control company Orkin. That’s up two spots from where Richmond ranked last year.
Atlanta is the undisputed champion in this arena, claiming the top spot for the seventh straight year.
Coming in second is Los Angeles, making a 10-spot jump from 2019, the second largest on the list behind Memphis’s 16-spot leap.
Here’s the top 15 worst:
- Atlanta
- Los Angeles (+10)
- Washington, D.C.
- New York (-2)
- Chicago (-1)
- Dallas-Ft. Worth
- Detroit
- Charlotte, N.C. (+1)
- Philadelphia (-1)
- Miami (+4)
- Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (-1)
- Houston (-7)
- Memphis, Tenn. (+16)
- Richmond, Va. (+2)
- Minneapolis (+12)
Three new worst cities for mosquitoes broke into the list this year: San Francisco, Birmingham, Ala. and Fort Wayne, Ind.
According to Orkin, backyards will be busier than ever at the outset of mosquito season as residents seek recreation without leaving home due to the pandemic.
Mosquitoes carry vector-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika. These dangers apply to both human and pets.
By reducing or eliminating conditions that attract mosquitoes and wearing insect repellent you help protect yourself from mosquito bites and the risks associated with them. Attractants include:
- Standing water in bird baths, fountains, potted plants, wading pools and other children’s toys
- Debris in gutters that provide moisture and harborage
- Overgrown shrubbery that afford dark, humid resting places
- Torn or missing window and door screens
For more mosquito information and prevention tips, visit Orkin.com.
