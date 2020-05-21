Restrictions to remain in place at James River parks for Memorial Day Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Park System will be open for Memorial Day Weekend, but there will still be several restrictions in place for visitors.
Although people will be allowed in the parks themselves, most of the parking areas will remain closed.
Lots closed include Pony Pasture, Texas Beach/North Bank and Tredegar Green. Ancarrow’s Parking Lot will be limited to 60 vehicles and the 21st Tower entrance will be closed.
In addition, the pipeline trail, Manchester climbing wall and public bathrooms will also remain closed.
