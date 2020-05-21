Restrictions to remain in place at James River parks for Memorial Day Weekend

Restrictions to remain in place at James River parks for Memorial Day Weekend
JAMES RIVER PARK PIPELINE; COURTESY: JERICELDER
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 21, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 9:15 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Park System will be open for Memorial Day Weekend, but there will still be several restrictions in place for visitors.

Although people will be allowed in the parks themselves, most of the parking areas will remain closed.

Lots closed include Pony Pasture, Texas Beach/North Bank and Tredegar Green. Ancarrow’s Parking Lot will be limited to 60 vehicles and the 21st Tower entrance will be closed.

In addition, the pipeline trail, Manchester climbing wall and public bathrooms will also remain closed.

ATTENTION! James River Park System will be open this Memorial Day Weekend, but in order to help protect the public,...

Posted by James River Park on Thursday, May 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.